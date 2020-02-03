Most Beautiful College Campuses In Mumbai Where 5 Popular Films Were Shot

You must have heard it quite often from others that days spent in college are the best days of your life and one must enjoy them thoroughly. Isn't it absolutely true? Years spent in college just pass by like a blink of an eye. Bunking lecture to catching up with friends in the canteen and all these memories wrap you around always makes one nostalgic. Reminiscing college days memories is something we all go through if we spot any scene in a Bollywood film from the same college or campus we studied in. Mumbai has some of the most beautiful college campuses, wherein a large number of films are shot. Among countless Hindi movies take a look at our top picks.

Also Read: Bollywood Movies And Mumbai Have A Long-standing Connection And These Titles Are Proof

1. Ishq Vishq

Image Credit: IMDb

Shahid Kapoor made his breakthrough Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishq. The film was based on how dynamics of love and friendship changes during college years. Ishq Vishq was shot in one of the most beautiful college campuses in Mumbai, i.e Sophia's College for women at Peddar road. In fact, Sophia College in Mumbai seems to be the favourite destination of filmmakers when it comes to filming college scenes. Portions of films like Murder, Lage Raho Munna Bhai have also been shot in Sophia College.

Also Read:5 Bollywood Movies That Were Submitted For The Oscars

2. Hichki

Image Credit: IMDb

Rani Mukerji's Hichki was based on the trials and tribulations of a talented school teacher, suffering from a speech difficulty. The film was shot in truly one of the most beautiful college campuses in Mumbai, which is the St.Xavier's college. In fact, 95% of the film was shot in St. Xavier's college. From the classrooms, quadrangle to the staircase, almost all the corners of St. Xavier's college have featured in this Bolockbustrtr film.

Also Read: Bollywood Movies Which Are Inspired From Famous Hollywood Films

3. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Image Credit: IMDb

Sanjay Dutt's most memorable film of all time, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was majorly shot in the Grant Medical College. The Grant Medical College is located at Mazgaon in Mumbai and is quite famous amongst medical students. The college has one of the most popular campuses in Mumbai.

4. Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na

Image Credit: IMDb

Yet another film which was shot in Mumbai's popular St.Xavier's college is Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na. The film marked the Bollywood debut of actor Imran Khan and is truly one of the best films ever made when it comes to college life. The introductory song Kabhi Kabhi Aditi features the St.Xavier's college from different angles. A must-watch film of the Imran Khan.

Also Read: Sleeper Hits Of 2019 In Bollywood That Surprised Fans And Critics

5. Wake Up Sid

Image Credit: IMDb

Ranbir Kapoor looked uber-cool in Ayan Mukerji's Wake Up Sid. The story of a young college boy who is not great at academics and struggles to thrive a purpose in life, he is aimless and lacks motivation. The film has quite a few twists and turns which are interesting to watch. Film's introductory scenes are shot in South Mumbai's famous H.R College of Commerce and Economics.