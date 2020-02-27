Most Dangerous Flight Routes In The World Where Crashes Are Far Too Common

Flying in an aeroplane can be a rather intimidating experience for many people. Even frequent flyers might briefly experience terror whenever their flight goes through some turbulence. However, most flights nowadays are extremely safe, thanks to modern engineering, proper air-to-ground communication and safety laws. But even to this day, some flight routes are considered highly dangerous, as plane crashes are frequent in these locations even after all safety measures are taken into consideration. Here are ten of the most dangerous flight routes in the world:

Ten most dangerous flights' routes in the world

Also Read | Vistara to cancel 54 int'l flights next month as COVID-19 weakens demand

The Bermuda Triangle

[Image by Joel Arbaje on Unsplash]

Everyone knows about the reputation of the Bermuda Triangle. The Bermuda Triangle is a triangular area in the vicinity of the Caribbean and Southern Atlantic. This location is notorious for being the graveyard of numerous ships and flights. However, it is very likely that the reputation of the Bermuda Triangle is blown out of proportion, as fights to Miami often cross the area and come out unscathed.

Indonesia's airspace

The Bermuda Triangle is infamous due to made-up supernatural theories. However, Indonesian airspace truly is one of the most dangerous flights' routes in the world. The reason for the high mortality rate in Indonesian flights is quite simply the lack of proper safety precautions. In fact, the FAA even placed Indonesia in its list of Category 2 nations that failed to meet airline safety requirements.

African airspace

Also Read | Virgin Galactic reports high interest in its space flights

[Image by Damian Patkowski on Unsplash]

The African continent is one of the most dangerous flights' routes in the entire world. There is an average of 12.45 crashes per 1 million flights, which may not seem like much. However, that value is more than double that of the global average.

Some Africa to Europe routes

It is not just the African continent that is a dangerous flight path. Even flights leaving the continent have a higher than usual crash rate. In fact, several African nations have even been banned from travelling to EU nations.

Several post-Soviet countries

[Image by Марьян Блан on Unsplash]

While most people only think about Russia when talking about post-Soviet countries, there are actually several smaller nations that were born after the fall of the Soviet Union. The Commonwealth of Independent States is often considered to be one of the most unsafe locations when it comes to flying, as poor technology and bad weather lead to several accidents. Another post-Soviet state, Kazakhstan, has even been banned from flying into EU countries. Moreover, the Malaysian flight, MH-17, was tragically shot down in Ukraine during the Donbass War.

Middle East

The Middle East has an average crash rate of 5.43 per million flights, which is higher than the global average. Moreover, some Middle East nations are even barred from sending flights to Europe due to safety concerns and poor international relations. However, not all flights from the area are dangerous, as Emirates and Qatar Airways are often considered two of the best airlines in the world.

Syrian airspace

Also Read | SpiceJet to start 11 new flights in March

The reason why Syrian airspace is dangerous is quite obvious. With an ongoing brutal civil war, many western nations have banned all flights from going to the country. As of now, the Syrian airspace is considered a no-fly-zone and it will remain so until the end of the war.

Nepal

[Image by Giuseppe Mondì on Unsplash]

While Nepal is considered to be one of the safest countries in the world, their airspace, unfortunately, does not hold the same reputation. Nepal is a mountain nation and that makes landing in the country highly difficult. The climate also causes severe turbulence, which further adds to the danger of Nepal's airspace.

Latin American route

The Bermuda Triangle might be a myth created by conspiracy theorists, but the dangers of flying in Latin America are very real. Many Latin American countries have poor technology and outdated safety measures. The entire continent has a crash rate of 3.36, which is slightly higher than the global average. Other than the poor technology, the bad climate in the area also adds to the flight risk.

Long flight paths/turbulent flight paths

Longer flights usually have far more accidents than shorter ones. This is due to the fact that the longer a flight stays in the air, the chances of something going wrong are higher. The same applies to turbulent airspaces. If there is more turbulence, then the chances of a crash are much higher.

Also Read | Pakistan suspends flights to Iran after two confirmed cases of coronavirus