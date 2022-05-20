MP Tourism Board And Curly Tales Come Up With Series Aimed At Promoting State's Culture

Bhopal, May 20 (PTI) With an aim to promote tourism and unique features of Madhya Pradesh on the global map, the state's tourism board in association with food and lifestyle digital platform 'Curly Tales' will telecast a 10-episode series from Friday, a senior official said.

"The aim of the digital series is to promote a particular district on the global map showcasing its history, culture, cuisine, stories, tourism spots and other interesting details," Principal Secretary Tourism and managing director tourism board, Sheo Shekhar Shukla said.

Total 10 episodes of the series 'MP Ki Galiyon Me - MP Ki Kahani' will be telecast live on the Curly Tales page on social media platforms Facebook and YouTube from 5 PM, he said.

The first episode on May 20 will focus on Ratlam, second on May 24 on Gwalior and the third on May 27 on Ujjain.

Similarly, the episodes on May 30, June 3 and June 7 will focus on Bhopal, Shukla said.

Curly Tales is the country's number one food and lifestyle digital platform, he said.