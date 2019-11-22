Must-visit Places Of East Europe That Should Be In Your To-visit List

Europe is a huge paradise to explore if you are someone who likes to travel. Get a Schengen Visa so that you can explore the most of Europe in one go. When you are exploring the east of Europe, the first thing that comes into mind is Croatia. However, there are many more places that you can explore in the continent. Here are places that you can visit in the eastern region of Europe other than Croatia.

Places to visit in East Europe beyond Croatia

1. Prague

Prague is situated in the Czech Republic. The place is full of beautiful scenery. With all the castles and stone roads, you will feel like the place is just out of a fairy tale. There are a number of places to visit like the Charles Bridge, Hradcany, Mala Strana, and many more. The place is also full of beautiful gardens that will help you relax.

2. Krakow

Krakow is a place in Poland. There are a number of places to visit in Krakow like Stare Miasto and Wawel Castle. There is a place called Kazimierz, which is a former Jewish Quarter. The place is historic and includes places that were affected by World War 2. There is a lot to do in this well-built place.

3. Budapest

The city of Budapest is one of the favourite places of most tourists and backpackers. The place is rich in history. You can visit the open bars here. It will have public baths, beautiful parks, and pubs. A must-do is to visit the Buda side of the river for the scenery.

4. Belgrade

Belgrade is a place situated in Serbia. Belgrade is the best place to be at if you wish to party. The place will offer you one of the best nightlife. The place has beautiful cycling tracks and cafes. Most cafes by the river will help you relax and enjoy a moment with nature. You need to visit Ada Ciganlija, no matter how restricted you are when it comes to time.

5. Sibiu

Sibiu is a place situated in Romania. The place has beautiful mountain scenery and beautiful castles of Transylvania. The place has rural elements like horse carts and flower fields. You might have some problem with travelling, but the scenery is totally worth it.

