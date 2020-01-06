Odisha: 5 Most Beautiful Places That You Must Visit In The State

Orissa, which is now known as Odisha, is an ancient land with an intriguing history. There are many places to visit in Odisha like the beaches, biosphere reserves, temples, museums, and other places. This place is known for its architectural wonders and culture. This coastal place is a must-visit tourist destination. Let’s take a look at the five most alluring spots to visit in Odisha.

Puri

Puri is known for its beaches and age-old temples. If you are looking to relax on the beaches, Puri is the place to be. You should also visit Chilika Lake & Bird Sanctuary and Gundicha Ghar Temple.

Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneshwar is known as the Temple City of India. It is among the best tourist places to visit in Odisha. It is also a classic example of history, heritage, and culture. This place has beautiful temples with amazing artwork, wildlife sanctuaries, and caves.

Konark

Konark is full of ancient art and sculptures. The carvings of the Konark Sun Temple attract large flocks of tourists throughout the year. The city also has a beautiful beach and an archaeological museum to explore. When you are here, you should visit the Archeological Museum, the temple of Sun God & Ramchandi, and Chandrabhaga Beach

Chandipur

Chandipur is known for its unique disappearing sea, which is due to the high tide and low tide. This place is also popular for its seafood. The marine creatures like red crabs, turtles, and seashells make this place alluring to spend time with your loved ones.

Cuttack

Cuttack is one of the oldest and most popular tourist places in Orissa. Cuttack, the business capital of the state, is known for many ancient pilgrim centres, forts, museums, lakes, and islands. This place also offers local handicrafts. When you are here, visit Mahanadi Barrage, Fort of Barabati, Ansupa Lake, and Temples of Singanatha & Bhattarika.