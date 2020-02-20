Ahead Of Trump’s Visit, Here Are Offbeat Places In India That Hosted Foreign Dignitaries

US President Donald Trump's India visit is creating great hubbub and excitement amongst Indians. A lot of anticipation and news as to what can be expected from this visit are going around across media platforms. Donald Trump will be spending some time in India in the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat. This is not the first time when a foreign dignitary stayed in a city other than Delhi.

Offbeat places in India where foreign dignitaries were hosted

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

The French President Emmanuel Macron had visited India in 2018. He was hosted in Varanasi and also visited Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. He had taken a boat ride with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the waters of Ganga. The German President Frank Walter Steinmeier also visited Varanasi in 2018 and attended the Ganga Arti as well. The Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, also visited in Varanasi in January 2019.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad

The German Chancellor Angela Merkel was hosted in Bengaluru. She visited the Bosch Research Centre in Bengaluru. Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump visited Hyderabad and became a part of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

Punjab

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi hosted the former French President Hollande in Chandigarh. He had visited the Rock Garden in the same. Canadian President Justin Trudeau visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar as well.

Ahmedabad

The Japanese President Shinzo Abe and First Lady had visited Ahmedabad. The Chinese President was also welcomed in Ahmedabad and also visited the Sabarmati riverfront. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also hosted in this city in Gujarat.

Source: Justin Trudeau and Ivanka Trump Instagram