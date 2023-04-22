On Akshaya Tritiya, Gangotri And Yamunotri Shrines Opened For Devotees

On the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya on Saturday, the doors of the world-famous Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines were opened for pilgrims to pay their respects. According to the timetable, the Gangotri Dham doors opened at 12.35 p.m. and the Yamunotri Dham doors opened at 12.41 p.m. for devotees' darshan.

Devotees will be able to see Maa Ganga in Gangotri and Maa Yamuna in Yamunotri Dham for the next six months. The first pooja in the name of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was held today.

Chief Minister offered prayers

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers in Kharsali, Yamunotri. The festive doli of Maa Yamuna ji was then taken from Kharsali to Yamunotri Dham. The Chardham Yatra of Uttarakhand has begun, according to Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, with the opening of the doors of Maa Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham today.

Shri Kedarnath's portals will open on April 25 and Shri Badrinath's portal will open on April 27. Devotees on the Chardham Yatra were greeted upon arriving at Dev Bhoomi. Flowers were dropped on the worshippers via helicopter.

Dhami stated that the Chardham Yatra will be enthusiastically celebrated. He greeted the pilgrims who were visiting Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand from the country as well as overseas. According to him, everyone continues to get the blessings of Maa Yamunotri, Baba Kedar, Lord Badri Vishal, and Gangotri. The Chief Minister also expressed his wishes for the country and the state's happiness and success on this occasion.

State administration is all prepared

In consideration of the Char Dham Yatra, everything has been prepared. The state's administration is committed to ensuring seamless and safe travel. The devotees in the state would have access to every facility feasible. The yatra's preparations are being closely watched at all times.

According to Mr. Harish Semwal, chairman of the Gangotri Mandir Committee, Maa Ganga's festival doli went for Gangotri Dham from Mukhba village on Friday at 12:15 for the winter stay. The next morning at 8 am, Maa Ganga's Utsav Doli reached Gangotri Dham after spending the previous night resting in the Bhairav Temple in the Bhairav Valley. The doors of Gangotri Dham were opened at 12:35 on Sarvath Amrit Siddha Yoga for devotees, where rites such as Ganga Poojan, Ganga Sahastranam recitation, and special poojas were done.

The decision by Dhami to put a daily cap on the number of pilgrims visiting the four renowned Himalayan temples in Uttarakhand was also revoked on Friday.

The number of pilgrims who have registered for the journey has already surpassed 16 lakh, and it is growing on a daily basis.