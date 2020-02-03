Ousteri Wetland & National Park - An Experience You Cannot Miss

Puducherry is a scenic destination towards the southern end of India which is filled with beaches, museums, bustling markets, and more all across its territory. Many tourists and visitors from different corners of the globe visit this place to enjoy the unique wildlife and distinct variety of flora observed here. While mentioning picturesque national parks, one can never forget the majestic and beautiful Ousteri Wetland & National Park.

All about the serenity of Ousteri Wetland & National Park in Pondicherry

In the beauty of Pondicherry lies Ousteri Wetland & National Park, which is spread over approximately 390 hectares of area spanning from Puducherry to Tamil Nadu. This picturesque national park was constructed almost one century ago. Locally, it is also called as Osudu Lake. It supports the entire city with its freshwater throughout the year.

This national park is a perfect place to come with family and friends to enjoy the serenity and wonders of nature inside the park, which is filled with many scenic experiences. The diversity of this wetland is always ready to allure its visitors with auspicious encounters with mother nature. The sanctuary constitutes of varied species of avifauna, plants, and aquatic life to explore at this destination and the sight of such beauties is soul pleasing and unexplainable.

Apart from being famous for offering a scenic experience of nature's bliss, Ousteri Wetland is a paradise for the bird watchers. It attracts more than 190 varieties of migratory and local birds throughout the year. A person gets a chance to spot the beautiful species like painted stork, open bill stork, golden oriole, tailorbird, white ibis, spotted owlets, egrets, bulbul, kingfisher, and more.

Best time to visit Ousteri Wetland & National Park

It is highly advisable to visit Puducherry in January which is one of the best months to be there. Winter is the most accurate time to visit this destination because many migratory birds can be spotted during these months. Also, one can visit this place between September to November with sunny weather offering a better sightings of several species of birds.

