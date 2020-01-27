'Pedal To Jungle': A 3 Day Cycling Tour Organised In Udaipur To Relive The Old Times

The 'Pedal to Jungle', an event of cycling organised in Udaipur, is all about remembering the astonishing and extraordinary personality of Maharana Pratap with respect and esteem. The 3rd edition of Pedal to Jungle is a journey that celebrates the strength, irrepressible courage and confidence of Maharana Pratap's legacy all across the nation.
Pedal to Jungle is a Cycling Expedition among the Jungles of Southern Aravalis, starting from Udaipur. An initiative by Rajasthan Forest Department, this event is a kind of adventure jungle expedition where the heroic reign of Maharana Pratap will not be captured on mighty chariots and horses but on dignified cycles. The third edition of Pedal to Jungle series and a three-day cycling tour will provide all the cyclists with a thrilling experience.
