'Pedal To Jungle': A 3 Day Cycling Tour Organised In Udaipur To Relive The Old Times

The 'Pedal to Jungle', an event of cycling organised in Udaipur, is all about remembering the astonishing and extraordinary personality of Maharana Pratap with respect and esteem. The 3rd edition of Pedal to Jungle is a journey that celebrates the strength, irrepressible courage and confidence of Maharana Pratap's legacy all across the nation.

Pedal to Jungle is a Cycling Expedition among the Jungles of Southern Aravalis, starting from Udaipur. An initiative by Rajasthan Forest Department, this event is a kind of adventure jungle expedition where the heroic reign of Maharana Pratap will not be captured on mighty chariots and horses but on dignified cycles. The third edition of Pedal to Jungle series and a three-day cycling tour will provide all the cyclists with a thrilling experience.

Image courtesy: @trilokcycling

Route of the Pedal to Jungle event:

The total trip of around 150 km is spread over 3 days. It starts from Fatehsagar to Gogunda (a town where Maharana Pratap’s coronation was performed) via Badi Lake and Ubeshwarji.

In the evening, there are lots of other things fun activities planned. On the second day of the event, the ride starts again to Kumbhalgarh, a rich Mewar fortress of historical importance.

Lastly, the third day they will ride to Thandi Beri for the closing ceremony followed by a visit to the century-old famous Ranakpur temple.

Image courtesy: @letourdeindia

Date of the event Pendal to Jungle

Thursday, 6 February 2020 to Sunday, 9 February 2020

Image courtesy: @letourdeindia

