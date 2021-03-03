Peppa Pig Theme Park Details: Everything You Need To Know About The New Park

Legoland Florida has recently announced their plan of introducing a standalone theme park based on the popular kids’ animated TV series, Peppa Pig. The world's first Peppa Pig theme park is coming to Florida in 2022. Though details of the park remain limited, here are a few things that you shouldn’t miss.

Peppa Pig theme park

The upcoming park is a partnership between Merlin Entertainments, which operates Legoland, and Hasbro, which owns the Peppa Pig brand. Merlin Entertainments announced in a statement that describes the park as a "playful place perfect for a first theme park experience.” The park will be targeted at preschool-aged children and their families.

According to the officials of the park, the Peppa Pig park will have a separate ticket from the main Legoland theme park. Yearly passes for the Peppa Pig theme park will be available as single-park memberships. One may have to wear their rain boots when they visit. Legoland has confirmed that there will be muddy puddles in the Peppa Pig theme park.

The officials have announced that the upcoming park will boast of rides and interactive attractions for kids. There will be themed playscapes, live shows, and water rides in the park. Peppa Pig fans will also get an opportunity to get up close and personal with their favourite Peppa and her friends. The characters will also be available for meet-ups. Hasbro has said that they will announce further details about the Peppa Pig World rides and more this summer.

Peppa Pig World, in Hampshire, England, has been open since 1983. It is an attraction within a water park. This will be the first stand-alone Peppa Pig park. According to CNBC, Peppa Pig was the top-streamed kids show in 2020 and Hasbro's number one licensed franchise, selling more than $1 billion in merchandise.

About Legoland Florida

On the other hand, Legoland Florida is currently open for guests with enhanced health and safety precautions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The water park is operating at a reduced capacity with strict rules and enforcing cashless payments and social distancing practices. Covering of the face is required in all indoor locations across the resort and on all rides in the theme park for guests 8 and older, according to the resort’s website.

(Image Source: Merlin Entertainments)