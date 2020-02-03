Pet Friendly Cafes In Mumbai That Felines And Canines Can Visit With Their Parents

Planning a weekend with your four-legged bestie can be rather difficult as you might not be able to find the "purr-fect" destination. However, there are some rare restaurants in Mumbai that will entertain your furry little babies. Read on to find the best pet-friendly café around Mumbai!

The Little Door

The Little Door in Andheri has its doors open for all your fuzzy and furry friends. You can now head to the restaurant-cum-lounge for a brunch and enjoy with your pet friends. Located in the bustling area of Andheri, the restaurant menu has a wide variety of pasta and patisserie options.

Revival Restaurant

Enjoy the Indian thali alongside your felines and canines or even your bunny beans. They offer a separate pet menu for your furry ones. This restaurant is located alongside the scenic Chowpatty Seaface.

The Village Shop

The aesthetic hidden café offers a wide range of coffee and English breakfast to you and your company, be it a pet or a human. The Village Shop in Bandra is a must-visit location for all the fuzzy lovers. One can also try their organic and keto-friendly menu options.

Bagel Shop

The Bagel Shop is another pet-friendly café cum restaurant located in Carter Road, Bandra. This location has a selected range of food items for the pets as well as their hoomans. The café is also popular for its subtle ambience.

Summer Garden

Summer Garden, like the name suggests, is a pleasant, pet-friendly café in Powai. This rustic café will give the space to your furry babies to run around and make new friends. The café has a cloth ceiling with mini lights which is just the right amount of soft exposure you will need. Try the waffles here for sure!

