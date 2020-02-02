Phugtal Monastery Trek Offers Serenity And Peace; Know All About It Here

Phugtal Gompa, famously known as Phugtal Monastery, is located in the remotest corner of Lungnak Valley in the south-eastern region of Zanskar Valley in Ladakh. Phuktal Monastery is one of the most mesmerizing sites in the entire region which is also considered amongst the most dangerous places to visit because of its rigid roads.

All about Phugtal Monastery Trek

The Monastery is built into or around a natural cave in the cliffside, like a honeycomb which fascinates many tourists and visitors of the place. It is also loved for its incredible structure. The trip of Phugtal Monastery is filled with many exciting adventures and is also widely popular by the name of 'Cave Monastery'. The remote location of the Phugtal monastery offers its visitors to enjoy the peaceful and solitude experiences of mother nature.

Also Read | Marine National Park is the best option when you want to explore marine life in India

Phugtal Monastery Facts

The Buddhist monastery in Ladakh is free to visit and anyone can go and experience the divinity of the place. The place disconnects from the entire world during the winter season due to heavy snowfall near the Kargil area. Hence, people walk over the alternate Chadar trek to reach the monastery by taking the Padum Phugtal trek route afterwards. It is hard to reach the place in winters and during the time of summers and the supplies are transported to the monastery through mules/donkeys or horses.

Also Read | Visit these National Parks in Assam to experience the beauty of North East India

So, the best time to visit Phugtal Monastery is from June to September because, in summers, the road from Kargil to Padum opens when snow is cleared from Pensila Pass in the May to June period. Srinagar Leh Highway also opens during this time. Hence, a person can make a road trip to Zanskar Valley only in the summer months of June to September.

Also Read | Nanda Devi National Park: Rich biodiversity of this biosphere reserve will bewitch you

Also Read | Elephant creates ruckus among picnickers at Simlipal National Park in Odisha