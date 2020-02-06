Pilgrimage Sites Near Delhi That Are Worth Taking A Trip To Find Peace

Many pilgrimage sites in India experience numerous devotees coming in search of peace, blessings and answers. Every pilgrimage spot has a story associated with it that makes them holy and sacred. Such sites hold a different aura that provides a visitor with a different soulful satisfaction. The capital city of India, Delhi is near to many pilgrimage sites and here is a list of some you need to visit at least once.

Mathura

At a distance of 159 km from Delhi, Mathura is an ancient city in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Mathura is one of the well-known tourist places in this Northern state of India. Mathura is one of the seven cities known as Sapta Puri, that are acknowledged as sacred cities by Hindu mythology. The other six are Ayodhya, Haridwar, Varanasi, Kanchipuram, Ujjain and Dwarka. Mathura is also amongst the most popular Delhi weekend getaways for a two-day trip. This holy city is situated at the banks of river Yamuna. The city in UP is also known as the Brajbhoomi, the sacred land of Lord Krishna. It also has the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and many Hindus and other tourists visit this temple all across the globe.

Haridwar

It is 208 km away from Delhi and many people love to visit this holy place throughout the year. Haridwar is an old religious city in Uttarakhand which is one of the best tourist places to visit in the state. Apart from being a popular pilgrimage site in India, it is also very well-known for attracting tourists from places near Delhi. The name Haridwar means 'Gateway to God' and it is also one of the seven holiest places for Hindus according to the mythology. The scared city is located on the banks of River Ganga or Ganges. It is the place where river Ganga descends to the plains. It serves as a gateway to the Char Dham pilgrimage destinations in Uttarakhand which are Badrinath, Kedarnath, and more.

Vrindavan

From Delhi, Vrindavan is only 155 km away to reach. This holy town is located on the banks of Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh. It is also among the sacred places to visit near Delhi for a two-day weekend. Vrindavan is amongst the major pilgrimage spots for Hindus and it is considered to be one of the oldest cities of India. Vrindavan has a very rich history linked with Lord Krishna. The holy town is said to be the place where the Hindu god Lord Krishna spent his childhood. The name Vrindavan is derived from the words Vrinda meaning Tulsi or Basil and Van meaning Forest or Groove. The place is also known for being home for a Saktipeeth named as Bhuteshwar Mahadev.

