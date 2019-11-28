Places In Scotland That Must Be Visited If You Are Around The Country

Scotland is a beautiful place that is a part of the United Kingdom. The place is surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean. The place is famous for its beautiful scenery and even better heritage. Here is a look at what to do when on a trip to Scotland.

Things to do in Scotland

1. Isle of Skye

The waterfalls around Glenbrittle are a must-visit for anyone who is around the place. The water is clear here, which will help you enjoy the fishes as well. You can also visit Coire Na Creiche, which is nearby. The scenery here will leave you mesmerised.

2. Pink Sand Beaches

The west coast is renowned for its white-sand beaches. However, not many people know about the Lunan Bay which is situated on the Angus coastline. The beach has pink sand granules which will give you a scenery which will leave you stunned. You can also visit the fortress called Red Castle, which is close to the beach.

3. Orkney

Orkney is a village that is reportedly around 5000 years old. The place is said to be hit by a storm, a year ago. It has been listed amongst the Unesco World Heritage sites. The place will let you explore some ancient history of the country.

4. Knoydart

You can visit the Old Forge Pub here by taking a boat to the place. It is considered one of the most remote pubs in the area. It is famous amongst the Knoydart community on the west coast of Scotland. You can have some local food and wine here while enjoying live music.

5. Cape Wrath

This is one of the remote places to explore in Scotland. It is a part of the North-westerly corner of mainland Britain. You will get a unique bus as a ride to the place. You are sure to have a gala time with nature here.

