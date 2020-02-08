Places To Visit In Istanbul: Adana Ocakbasi And Other Spots For Food Enthusiasts

Istanbul used to be the old capital city in Turkey, serving as the city centre during the Ottoman and Byzantine Empires. Being one of the largest cities in the world, Istanbul is the only city that spans over two continents. The city is famous for its architecture, food and dining, nightlife and historical sites, with the most attractive tourist places, namely Hagia Sophia, Topkapi Palace and the world-famous Blue Mosque. Check out some of the best and popular food places to try when in Istanbul.

Also Read | Mashobra travel tips: Things to do at the picturesque hill station

Adana Ocakbasi

Adana Ocakbasi is famously known for serving delicious 'Kebabs'. It is one of Istanbul's popular spots, tucked away on a side street in the busy Kurtuluş neighbourhood. The grill was once just another hidden gem in the city but now its reputation has spread all over the city. Adana kebab is its signature dish, served with grilled tomatoes and peppers, thin lavash bread, and onions with sumac.

Also Read | THESE Chinese food dishes are only available and made in India

Deraliye Ottoman Palace

Deraliye Ottoman Palace offers a wide range of flavours inspired by Ottoman, Turkish, middle eastern and central Asian cuisines. This restaurant is known to be perfect for all lamb lovers. They have great vegan options as well. Ritzy interiors, sumptuous meals, and decent prices are the highlights of this unique restaurant.

Also Read | Top OTT shows all fashion ehusiasts should binge-watch on

Petra Roasting Co.

Kaan Bergsen opened Petra Coffee Roasting in 2013 after third-wave coffee hit the town. In a very short time, the cafe became one of the best roasters in town. To serve a fresh coffee, the shop buys beans from the source and roasts them in small batches. An Espresso Julep or sparkling Americano are always good ideas if you need something cold.

Delhi Darbar

Extremely close to Taksim Square, Delhi Darbar, a South Asian restaurant, is simply the best Indian restaurant in Istanbul. Delhi Darbar is popularly known for serving Butter Chicken, Biryani or spicy lentils. It is not just popular with tourists from South Asia but with other tourists and locals as well. If you are a vegetarian, then Delhi Darbar also has an elaborate vegetarian menu.

Also Read | Travel To Turkey And Experience The Grandeur Istanbul And Popular Turkish Cuisine

Damla Dondurma

Moving towards desserts, it is noticed that everyone has a favourite flavour at this old-school ice cream parlour. Whether it is the fruity flavoured tutti frutti or sour cherry to seasonal flavours like strawberry, lemon, and caramel, Damla serves ice creams all year long. People line up for a taste of childhood either by the scoop or to take home by the kilo, served by the Tufan brothers since 1989.

Image Source - Unsplash by Anna