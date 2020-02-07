Places To Visit In Kilkenny: A Memorable Tour Guide To The Irish City

Kilkenny is a petite yet beautiful town in the province of Leinster, Ireland.The town is filled with many well-preserved churches and monasteries. One would love to visit this small town and find some peace far away from the bustling city life. Listed below are some of the best things to do and places to visit in Kilkenny, Ireland.

Top 5 things to do and places to visit in Kilkenny, Ireland

1) Woodstock House and Gardens

This is one of the best places to visit in Kilkenny. It is surrounded by nature's beauty. They overlook the River Nore Valley and have a variety of attractions including the arboretum, walled garden, terraced garden, yew walk and rose garden. The garden is filled with some rare flowers. You must visit this placed if you want to spend some fun time with family and friends amidst nature.

2) Medieval Mile Museum

The medieval Mile Museum is one of the most famous and fascinating places in the city. The museum was built by the wealthy merchants of the city. It is spacious and full of sculptures that you cannot take your eyes off. The museum displays the most civic structures of the country. It has the Ossory High Crosses which are widely famous here.

3) Kilkenny Castle

Kilkenny Castle is one of the must-visit places in Ireland. It must be visited especially if you are looking for historic beauty, and grandeur. This fortress was built in 1195 and was an important part of the defense system of the country around the time of its establishment.

4) The Black Abbey of Kilkenny

The Black Abbey of Kilkenny is a Catholic structure that tourists need to visit if they like rich stone structures. It is one of the main attractions here. It is known for its beautiful windows and walls. It was established in the year 1225 and has, ever since, been marked as an important place as it was one of the first houses of the Dominican Order.

5) Smithwick's Experience

This is one of the best and most relaxing places to be in Kilkenny. The 18th-century brewery is one of the chief attractions which also houses a gift shop. One can pick some great gift items for friends and family. It is open on all days between 10 am to 5 pm and is an absolute must-visit for beer lovers.