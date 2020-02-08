Places To Visit In Madrid To Satiate Your Gastronomical Desires

When it comes to food, Madrid has just about everything you could possibly want. Whether you're craving a good and hearty meal or the latest and greatest avant-garde cuisine, you will easily find it in the Spanish capital. Here are the best restaurants in Madrid. Read ahead to know.

Places to visit in Madrid for food enthusiasts

DriverXO

This restaurant needs no introduction. In only five years, the chef of this restaurant has gone from being a complete unknown to winning the Spanish National Prize for Gastronomy and being awarded three Michelin stars for his restaurant, DiverXO. The restaurant serves an elaborate cuisine, mixing the flavours, textures and techniques of haute cuisine. Surprises in the dishes are guaranteed. It can be difficult to book a table here, as it is almost always fully booked. But, it’s worth the effort.

Coque

The prestigious restaurant is being run by the second generation of the founders. But we're not talking about any ordinary family: the surname Sandoval has been synonymous with quality cuisine for generations. Mario is the chef-in-charge of keeping in line with tradition and at the same time adding innovation into every Coque dish. The restaurant's cutting-edge oven, as well as the wood it employs for roasting, are the distinguishing marks of this kitchen that has earned itself two Michelin stars. An impeccable dining room service, simple decor and two complete tasting menus with an option to pair with wines complete a unique gastronomic experience for all foodies out there.

Santceloni

Oscar Velasco’s Santceloni has grown steadily, marked by the sure touch, drive for excellence and personality of a great chef, bringing creativity to tradition. The cheeseboard alone, presented by Maitre d' Abel Valverde, is already envied by establishments of a similar category. The cuisine here has received the seal of approval given by two Michelin stars.

