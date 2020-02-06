Places To Visit In Westport: Here Is A Great Tour Guide To The Irish City

Westport in Ireland is amongst those blissful places filled with amusing and amazing experiences. From beaches to adventure sports, one can enjoy life in every way one wants. The destination is blessed with a pilgrimage spot in Croagh Patrick from pre-Christian times. To make uncountable memories on a trip to Westport, here is a list of some of the must-visits places in Westport

Clew Bay

Just 15 minutes away from the Westport, Clew Bay is amongst the must-experience things in Westport. Clew Bay is filled with numerous beaches with blissful experiences. One must prepare themselves for adorning the beach vibes while hitting the shores of Clew Bay. Bertra Beach is one of the famous beaches in the bay and many people go there at least once during their visits to Westport. One can reach to Croagh Patrick which is the third highest peak in Mayo. It is also a pilgrimage spot of Saint Parick since pre-Christian times.

Also Read | Best Photography destinations that every travel photographer should know about before planning a trip

Collanmore and Adventure Islands

The Clew bay constitutes of many islands that offer more than one can expect from a place especially, Collanmore Island and Adventure Islands, which are known for fulfilling the desires of every water sports enthusiast. Collanmore Island is known for providing experiences like water trampolines, runners and slides, as well as offering sailing, SUP, water skiing and many other activities. Adventure Island is filled with water sports such as; coasteering, snorkelling, raft-building and more.

Also Read | Destinations in Australia that every budding photographer must plan a visit to

Westport Adventure Park

To experience the thrill of a range of war games including paintball, zorb wars, bubble soccer, splat ball, an assault course and airsoft shooting range, the place is less than ten minutes from town. People from distinct corners of the world who visit the Westport in Ireland never miss out on visiting this amazing place. It also provides specific costumes to give the feel of the sport you are going for.

Also Read | Indian Government to fund expenses of travellers visiting 15 domestic destinations in 2020

Also Read | World Braille Day 2020: 3 amazing tourist destinations in India that are braille friendly for all