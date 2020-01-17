Places To Visit Near Ananthagiri Hills: Here Are The Top Picks

Located in the Vikrabad district of Telangana state is the breathtakingly beautiful Ananthagiri Hills. Places to visit near Ananthagiri Hills are numerous. From captivating riverside to serene mountain view, you can experience it all. The Ananthagiri Hills are popular due to its trekking terrain and breathtaking natural beauty. From the Dolphin's Nose, dense forest, to the Musi you have a variety of places to visit near Ananthagiri Hills. Amongst countless options to chose from, take a look at the list of places to visit near Ananthagiri.

Places to visit near Ananthagiri hills-Telangana

Dolphin's Nose

When it comes to places to visit near Ananthagiri Hills, you will always hear about the Dolphin's Nose. With a quirky name, the Dolphins Nose is actually a humungous rock, which is elongated to an astounding height of 357 metres. The view from the Dolphins Nose is simply outstanding. You get a complete view of the sea, a lighthouse and the district of Ananthagiri Hills from there. A must-visit place near Ananthagiri Hills, which shouldn't be missed.

Musi River

The Ananthagiri Hills is the birthplace of the Musi river. The river further flows into the Krishna river at Vedapally. If you love to sink in the beauty of riverside, then this is the ideal place for you. The best time to visit the Musi river is during the sunset, as the reflection of the setting sun on the Musi river is nothing short of a treat to the eyes. Thus, when jotting down about places to visit near Ananthagiri Hills, do not forget about paying a visit to the stunning Musi river.

Lord Anantha Padmanabha Temple

One of the major attractions of the Ananthagiri Hills is this popular temple of Lord Vishnu. Devotees from all over India come to this pilgrimage site to seek blessings of Lord Vishnu here. The temple has a significant mythological story behind it which is interesting to know. It opens at different intervals during the day- from 4:30 to 6:30 am, 7 am to 1 pm and lastly 3 pm to 8:30 pm.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock