Day Trip Around Delhi: Visit These Place To Make Your Trip More Memorable

Delhi is majestically filled with many scenic places to visit. However, the people of Delhi love to go on weekends and take short trips across the town. So, for the people who love to go on one-day trips, here is a list of places one can visit to enjoy the serenity of India.

Neemrana, Rajasthan

Being a 15th-century heritage hotel, Neemrana fort is one of the best resorts near Delhi. Visiting this ancient resort makes a person feel that they have transcended to the beautiful history of India. The fort is situated 122kms away from Delhi on Delhi-Jaipur highway. The entire palace consisting of seven wings was built over 12 layers. This place gives a perfect and memorable experience to take back home. It also has hanging gardens, two swimming pools, an Ayurvedic spa and also India’s first zip line.

Manesar, Gurgaon

Manesar is amongst the fastest growing towns in India. The best thing about this place is that one can enjoy an incredible weekend or a one-day trip from Delhi and have the best time that one may not expect. The Manesar Heritage has a Hotel and Spa which is mainly one of the reasons why people visit the place. The place is majestic and its huge traditional Rajasthani architecture represents something that never fails to awe any of the visitors. Manesar also has a grand Heritage Transport Museum and also the Sultanpur Bird Sanctuaries nearby.

Damdama Lake, Gurgaon

When talking about places to visit near Delhi, a person can never forget to mention Damdama Lake in Gurgaon. The place looks appealing with the Aravalli hills forming a beautiful backdrop and making it appear mesmerizing. It is one of the best places to go on a single day trip and it is just an hour-long drive from the Delhi main city. The place offers many things such as boating, bird watching nature walks and more. The lake has many fantastic resorts around it including Dream Island resort which is known for its delicious food.

