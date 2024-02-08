English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Planning A Trip To Bhutan Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Visit These Gems At The Land Of Thunder Dragon

Bhutan's charm lies not only in its picturesque landscapes but also in the warmth of its people and the preservation of its cultural heritage.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Samantha
Samantha in Bhutan | Image:Samantha/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon, is a hidden gem nestled in the eastern Himalayas, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and commitment to Gross National Happiness. For those seeking a unique and enriching travel experience, Bhutan offers a tapestry of serene monasteries, stunning valleys, and welcoming locals. Here are some must-visit places that capture the essence of Bhutan's beauty and spirituality.

Paro Taktsang (Tiger's Nest)

Perched on a cliffside at 3,120 meters, Paro Taktsang is Bhutan's most iconic monastery. Legend has it that Guru Rinpoche, the second Buddha, flew to this location on the back of a tigress, giving it its name. The uphill trek rewards visitors with not only a spiritual experience but also breathtaking views of the Paro Valley.

(Representative image | Image: Pixabay)

Thimphu

Thimphu, Bhutan's capital, seamlessly blends tradition with modernity. Explore the vibrant markets, visit the Tashichho Dzong, a stunning fortress monastery, and marvel at the giant Buddha Dordenma statue overlooking the city. Thimphu offers a glimpse into Bhutanese daily life while maintaining its unique cultural identity.

(Representative image | Image: Pixabay)

Punakha Dzong

Set against the backdrop of the Mo Chhu River, Punakha Dzong is a mesmerising fortress that served as the seat of government until the capital moved to Thimphu. The intricate architecture, adorned with vibrant prayer flags, makes it a captivating site. Take a leisurely stroll in the adjacent Punakha Suspension Bridge for panoramic views.

(Representative image | Image: Pixabay)

Phobjikha Valley

Known for its stunning glacial valley and the endangered black-necked cranes, Phobjikha Valley offers a tranquil escape. Visit the Gangtey Monastery, perched on a hilltop, and immerse yourself in the pristine beauty of this protected area. The annual Black-Necked Crane Festival is a must-see for nature enthusiasts.

Chomolhari Base Camp

For adventure seekers, the trek to Chomolhari Base Camp presents an unforgettable journey through alpine meadows and dense forests. Catch panoramic views of Mount Chomolhari, Bhutan's second-highest peak, and embrace the solitude of the wilderness.

Dochula Pass

Situated on the road between Thimphu and Punakha, Dochula Pass offers a breathtaking 360-degree view of the eastern Himalayas. The pass is adorned with 108 stupas and is a perfect spot to enjoy a moment of serenity while sipping on traditional butter tea.

Trongsa Dzong

Trongsa Dzong, perched on a ridge, holds historical significance as the ancestral home of the royal family. Explore the intricate architecture, visit the watchtower-turned-museum, and soak in the panoramic views of the surrounding mountains.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement