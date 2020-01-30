Planning A Trip To Finland? Here's A List Of Cities You Must Visit

A land of lakes and river and endless forests, Finland is a place full of natural beauty. Nestled on islands and surrounded by waterways, the picturesque streets in Finland are home to trendy boutiques and upmarket shops. Apart from its historic centres and old wooden buildings, there are many things to explore in the city. Here is a list of the five biggest cities in Finland you must explore if you are visiting the country.

Helsinki

Owing to its lovely architecture and the country’s rich heritage, Helsinki is a delightful city to visit. City’s boulevards are lined with boutiques, shops and galleries that show off creative and innovative fashion. The city is full of colours. There is so much to do in the city and you are never too far from nature either. Summer is definitely the best time to visit the place.

Espoo

Popularly known as the home of Nokia, Espoo is a commuter city that is not far from Helsinki. The place is a great option for one day trip if you are looking to get out of the capital for a bit. With some great shopping centres and lovely flea markets, Espoo’s main attraction is the brilliant Museum of Modern Art. In the museum, you can find a massive collection of artworks from the 20th century onwards.

Tampere

Tampere is a laid back city that has a rich art and cultural scene for its visitors. Once an industrial powerhouse, the old buildings now have been repurposed, and museums, cinemas and galleries have now replaced the manufacturing businesses that used to flourish here. With sculptures dotting the town, some lovely art on show, and a packed schedule with cultural events, Tampere is a popular city to visit.

Vantaa

Vantaa is mainly an industrial area with a few large shopping centres scattered throughout. The peaceful Keravanjoki river gives Vantaa some much-needed greenery and beautiful scenes. While it is short on attractions, lots of people pass through the city and it is home to the Helsinki-Vantaa National Airport. However, the fantastic Heureka science centre is also a must-visit place in the city.

Oulu

Oulu is a place which is a must-visit in the midst of winter. It is also a great base to visit if you want to see the Northern Lights properly. The city located on several islands that are connected by small bridges that cross the waterways. The place is also regarded as a living lab of Europe as residents here experiment with new technology at a community-wide scale.

