Popular Destinations Ruined By Tourism That Had To Be Shut Down

Sometimes, easily accessible places and tourist destinations have caused chaos and have also affected the environment. Over tourism is real. The world governments are starting to realise that these tourist places need to shut down in order to establish control and also protect the environment. Climate change is real as well. Here are a few spots which were closed down, which if they weren’t, we would have lost our natural wonders.

Maya Bay, Thailand

Maya Bay also became popular after Leonardo Di Caprio shot the film The Beach. Tourists then came to see the beautiful area for themselves. Last year, over 5000 swarmed the beach and its waters on a daily basis. This lead to pollution and devastating effects. By last summer, more than 80 per cent of the coral in the region was estimated destroyed due to pollution. In June 2018, Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation announced they would be closing the beach temporarily.

Boracay, Philippines

Boracay closed last year for about six months to recover from heavy over-tourism. It was also compounded by underdeveloped utilities like poor sewage that went from the hotels to the ocean. The Philippine government then shut the place down for reconstruction and restructuring.

Komodo Island, Indonesia

Due to millions of tourists trekking through the delicate habitat yearly and the notorious Komodo Dragon trade, the Indonesian government recently announced that it has to close one of its most iconic destinations, Komodo Island. People were stealing Komodo dragons and selling them to the black market. The rest of Komodo National Park will continue to remain open.

Fjaðrárgljúfur Canyon, Iceland

This place gives Game Of Thrones feels and is one of the most beautiful places. Even Justin Bieber shot a music video here. Due to its growing popularity, this place attracted a lot of tourists. On March 2019, it was announced the canyon would be closed for the place to get back on its feet.

