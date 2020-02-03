Pilgrimage Sites In Maharashtra That Are A Must-visit | Have A Look

Maharashtra is known for its rich cultural vibe, architectural brilliance and the high number of pilgrimage sites. When talking about Pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra there are numerous in every single city. Each Pilgrimage site in Maharashtra, which is listed below, has an enormous amount of historical and religious significance attached to it. From temples to mosques, take a look at most popular pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra.

Pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra

Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Shirdi is unarguably one of the most celebrated and popular Pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra. Every year, the number of devotees who come to seek blessings of Sai Baba shrine is increasing rapidly. People not only offer sweets, flowers but also gold and silver as well to the shrine. Shirdi is located at a distance of approx 259 kilometres from Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra. Shirdi is a village when Sai Baba, a holy saint stayed for a long time and helped people in need in the 20th century.

Siddhi Vinayak Temple

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Siddi Vinayak Temple is one of the most visited pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra. Located in Mumbai in the Prabhadevi area, it is one of the busiest temples in the city. Lakhs of devotees visit every day. On Tuesdays especially, the rush is massive, as it is considered as the day of Lord Ganesha according to religious beliefs. The most astounding fact about the Ganesha deity in the Siddivinanayak temple is that the trunk of Ganpati is turned rightwards and not leftwards.

Shani Shingnapur

Located in the Ahmednagar district in the Maharashtrian state is the exceptionally famous lord Shani temple known as Shani Shingnapur. As the name suggests the temple is dedicated to Lord Shani, with means Saturn planet. Every year a large number of devotees visit this popular Shani temple from all over India to seek blessings of Shanidev Idol in the temple. Also, individuals who have kundali dosha do visit the Shani Shingnapur temple primarily in order to get rid of all the obstacles in their kundali according to the planetary configuration. The Shani Idol is black in colour.



Haji Ali

Image Credit: LBB Mumbai Instgram

Haji Ali Dargah is one of the most popular pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra for the Muslims. Located in the heart of the sea, in Worli area is a famous holy site in Mumbai which is crowded 365 days a year. Individuals of all other religious and cultural beliefs too can visit this site. It is a mosque of Pir Haji Ali Shah Bukhari.

