Prague Vs San Francisco: Which Is The Best Place To Explore Jazz Music Scene?

Jazz as a genre of music originated in the African-American communities of New Orleans in the United States. Jazz music originated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The genre developed from roots in blues and ragtime and is considered by a major population as the ‘American’s classical music’.
The best jazz music can be found in quaint cafes and corners of culturally-rich cities like Prague or San Francisco. Both the cities have the most happening 'jazz music scene'. Below, we have compared the two cities for their jazz scenes -
Prague is well-known for Bohemian folk and classical music. However, the place also boasts of a strong jazz tradition. People like RA Dvorský and Karel Velebný are popular jazz artists from Prague. The European city also hosts the International Jazz Festival in several of its renowned jazz clubs. Here are some names of popular jazz clubs to spend an evening, when in Prague -
San Francisco and jazz music are often synonymous. The city has quite a few spots where one can spend an enchanting evening getting mesmerised by the harmonies of jazz music. So, here is the list of best jazz places in San Francisco to enjoy a quaint evening -
