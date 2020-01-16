Prague Vs San Francisco: Which Is The Best Place To Explore Jazz Music Scene?

Jazz as a genre of music originated in the African-American communities of New Orleans in the United States. Jazz music originated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The genre developed from roots in blues and ragtime and is considered by a major population as the ‘American’s classical music’.

The best jazz music can be found in quaint cafes and corners of culturally-rich cities like Prague or San Francisco. Both the cities have the most happening 'jazz music scene'. Below, we have compared the two cities for their jazz scenes -

Prague v/s San Francisco

Prague

Prague is well-known for Bohemian folk and classical music. However, the place also boasts of a strong jazz tradition. People like RA Dvorský and Karel Velebný are popular jazz artists from Prague. The European city also hosts the International Jazz Festival in several of its renowned jazz clubs. Here are some names of popular jazz clubs to spend an evening, when in Prague -

Reduta Jazz Club

Location: Reduta Jazz Club, Národní třída 20, Prague, Czech Republic

Jazz Boat

Location: Jazz Boat, Gate 5, Cechuv Bridge, Prague, Czech Republic

AghaRTA Jazz Centrum

Location: AghaRTA Jazz Centrum, Železná 16, Prague, Czech Republic

Jazz and Blues Club Ungelt

Location: Jazz and Blues Club Ungelt, Týn 2, Prague, Czech Republic

Jazz Dock

Location: Jazz Dock, Janáčkovo nábřeži 2, Prague, Czech Republic

San Francisco

San Francisco and jazz music are often synonymous. The city has quite a few spots where one can spend an enchanting evening getting mesmerised by the harmonies of jazz music. So, here is the list of best jazz places in San Francisco to enjoy a quaint evening -

Sheba Piano Lounge

Location: 1419 Fillmore Street (Fillmore District)

Club Deluxe

Location: 1511 Haight Street (Haight)

Bix

Location: 56 Gold Street (Financial District)

Boom Boom Boom

Location:1601 Fillmore Street (Fillmore District)

The Starlight Room

Location: 50 Powell Street (Union Square)

