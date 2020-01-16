The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Prague Vs San Francisco: Which Is The Best Place To Explore Jazz Music Scene?

Travel

If we talk about places to enjoy Jazz music, the two cities that pop in our mind are Prague or San Francisco. But how to choose between the two cities? Find out

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
prague vs san francisco

Jazz as a genre of music originated in the African-American communities of New Orleans in the United States. Jazz music originated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The genre developed from roots in blues and ragtime and is considered by a major population as the ‘American’s classical music’.

The best jazz music can be found in quaint cafes and corners of culturally-rich cities like Prague or San Francisco. Both the cities have the most happening 'jazz music scene'. Below, we have compared the two cities for their jazz scenes -

Also read | Afrojack's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Prague v/s San Francisco

Prague

Prague is well-known for Bohemian folk and classical music. However, the place also boasts of a strong jazz tradition. People like RA Dvorský and Karel Velebný are popular jazz artists from Prague. The European city also hosts the International Jazz Festival in several of its renowned jazz clubs. Here are some names of popular jazz clubs to spend an evening, when in Prague -

Also read | David Guetta's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Reduta Jazz Club

  • Location: Reduta Jazz Club, Národní třída 20, Prague, Czech Republic

Jazz Boat

  • Location: Jazz Boat, Gate 5, Cechuv Bridge, Prague, Czech Republic

AghaRTA Jazz Centrum

  • Location: AghaRTA Jazz Centrum, Železná 16, Prague, Czech Republic

Jazz and Blues Club Ungelt

  • Location: Jazz and Blues Club Ungelt, Týn 2, Prague, Czech Republic

Jazz Dock

  • Location: Jazz Dock, Janáčkovo nábřeži 2, Prague, Czech Republic

Also read | Hardwell Songs That All EDM Music Fans Should Listen To At Least Once

San Francisco

San Francisco and jazz music are often synonymous. The city has quite a few spots where one can spend an enchanting evening getting mesmerised by the harmonies of jazz music. So, here is the list of best jazz places in San Francisco to enjoy a quaint evening -

Sheba Piano Lounge

  • Location: 1419 Fillmore Street (Fillmore District)

Club Deluxe

  • Location: 1511 Haight Street (Haight)

Bix

  • Location: 56 Gold Street (Financial District)

Boom Boom Boom

  • Location:1601 Fillmore Street (Fillmore District)

The Starlight Room

  • Location: 50 Powell Street (Union Square)

Also read | Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's Best Tracks That All EDM Music Fans Must Listen To

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMBIT PATRA FACT-CHECKED ON TWEET
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
SALVE APPOINTED AS QUEEN'S COUNSEL
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES