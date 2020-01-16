Places To Watch Plays In Mumbai, From Prithvi Theatre To Shivaji Mandir Theatre

A theatre is a form of performing art that uses performers who perform live in front of the audience. Mumbai is one of the cities in India that has promoted the culture of watching plays in theatres. It is one city which has given some terrific theatre artists to the Bollywood industry. The city has many theatres one can go to to watch artists perform live. Read on to see the list.

Prithvi Theatre

Location: Juhu Mumbai.

Prithvi theatre is one of the best-known theatres of Mumbai. Actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kapoor had established this theatre in the fond memories of his father, Prithviraj Kapoor. Prithvi Theatre has shows every day of the year except on Mondays. It also hosts an annual Summertime programme of workshops and plays for children, the Memorial Concert on 28 February, an annual Theatre Festival in November, and many partnership programmes promoting language, poetry, international cinema & documentaries, and performing arts – most of which are free to the public.

Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir

Location: Mulund West, Mumbai,

This theatre was established in the year 1988 by the BMC. It is one of the oldest theatres and cultural centres in the city. It also boasts of having one of the widest auditoriums as compared to other theatres in Mumbai. The theatre is been a popular venue that draws theatre enthusiasts from all over the state.

National Centre for the Performing Arts

Locations: Nariman Point, (land reclaimed from the sea), Mumbai.

NCPA is a multi-venue, multi-purpose cultural centre in Mumbai. It aims at promoting and preserving the cultural and artistic heritage of India which includes music, art, dance, theatre etc. NCPA has 5 theatres in its name, each caters to a unique genre of performing arts.

Shri Shivaji Mandir Theatre

Location: Dadar, Mumbai.

This theatre opened in Mumbai on May 3, 1965. It was the first closed auditorium in Dadar, Mumbai. The theatre remains to be a landmark for the place.

Photo courtesy: @peterlewicki from Unsplash