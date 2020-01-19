Quirky Hotels In The World One Must Check Out For A Unique Experience

Many hotels around the world offer unique staying experiences to their guests. Some have even come with quirky ideas to keep their guests raptured throughout their entire stay. Here are some of the quirky hotels in the world where one can plan their stay for a unique experience:

Cappadocia Cave Suites

Located in Goreme, Turkey the Cappadocia Cave Suites is located inside an actual cave. The place is also considered to be one of the natural wonders of the world with the famous fairy chimneys and colourful landscapes.

The rooms offered to guests are those in which Hittite, Roman and Byzantine people dwelled during their days. But now they have been turned into comfort stays to accommodate guests for a unique experience. Thus, Cappadocia Cave Suites is one of the top quirky hotels in the world.

Montana Magica Lodge

Montana Magica Lodge is located in Chile and offers a unique experience to its lodgers. The place resembles the houses from The Hobbit and one can plan their stay here for a fairy-tale experience. The lodge is shaped like a green mountain with windows everywhere, footbridges and a permanent waterfall.

The place offers luxury services like spa and wellness centre and other adventurous activities like skiing, cycling and horseback riding. This place is another one of the quirky hotels in the world.

Hotel Kakslauttanen

This place is structured like igloos made of glass where one can enjoy the beauty of Northern Lights, Midnight Sun and other unique Artic experiences. It is also one of the best places in the world to watch the incredible northern lights. The aurora season starts in late August and goes on until the end of April.

The hotel is also very near to the Urho Kekkonen National Park which is one of Finland’s largest national parks. The air is fresh here while the environment is unpolluted, making this one of the best and quirky hotels in the world to stay in.

