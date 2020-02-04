Union Budget
Rabindra Sarobar To Ambazari: Take A Look At Some Of The Most Beautiful Lakes In India

Travel

Rabindra Sarobar lake is one of the most beautiful lakes in India. Apart from it, there are other lakes across the country which are a must-see. Take a look.

Rabindra Sarobar

India is home to some of the most stunning lakes one can ever imagine. Due to its diverse topography, the climatic conditions in India are ever-changing. Lakes in India are spread far and wide surrounded by some breathtaking landscapes across the nation. There's is no dearth of lakes in India which can serve as an ideal tourist spot. Even though some lakes in India are quite famous and very well-known others are true hidden gems which must be appreciated for their beauty. Take a look at some of the most serene lakes in India:

Most Beautiful Lakes In India

Rabindra Sarobar Lake, Kolkata

Lake Sarobar

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kolkata is home to quite a few natural wonders with an alluring view. From the Howrah Bridge to the Victoria Memorial Museum, the tourist attractions here are plenty. However, the real beauty of Kolkata lies in South Kolkata’s Rabindra Sarobar lake. As the name suggests, the Rabindra Sarobar lake is named after the legendary poet and author Rabindranath Tagore. The lake is also home to aquatic animals including colourful fishes. Also, you will definitely get to see some ducks, and migratory birds at the lakeside. Boating facilities too are available for tourists. The best time to visit the Rabindra Sarobar lake is during winter.

Ambazari Lake, Nagpur

Ambazari Lake

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Located in the beautiful Nagpur region is the Ambazari lake. The Ambazari lake is known for its stunning view, especially during the time of sunset. Ambazari Lake in Nagpur is one of the most famous tourist spots in the city. Even though there are several other lakes in Nagpur, the popularity of the Ambazari lake is stays unmatched amongst the tourists and locals. Ambazari lake is one of the largest lakes in Maharashtra. 

Ulsoor Lake, Bengaluru

Ulsoor lake

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Lake Ulsoor was constructed in the second century by Kempe Gowda. This lake is famous for its boating experiences. One can either opt for pedal boats or rowboats to enjoy a ride around the beautiful lake. Local citizens also enjoy their morning and evening walk on the footpath adjoining to the lake. The lake is one of the largest lakes in the city and a must-visit for tourists. 

