Resorts In Hyderabad That Are Couple-friendly & Are A Must-visit On Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day 2020 is around the corner. If you are in and around Hyderabad and are looking for resorts in Hyderabad that cater to celebrate the day of love, you can take a look at the couple-friendly resorts below. They provide a luxurious experience. Listed below are some of the best couple-friendly resorts in Hyderabad and the top things to do in Hyderabad on Valentine's Day 2020.

Top 5 couple-friendly resorts in Hyderabad & things to do in Hyderabad on Valentine's Day 2020

1) Golconda Resort & Spa

This is one of the best resorts in Hyderabad for couples. The resort provides you a warm stay with all the facilities. The resort includes an in-built spa, gym, pool and much more. The rooms are clean and well-equipped with a minibar, electronic doors, unlimited wifi, and a lot more. Couples can also visit the famous Golconda fort near the hotel.

2) Ragala Resort

This is another one of the great resorts in Hyderabad for couples. The resort is located at a stunning location and is the perfect place for adventure-loving couples. The resort has well-equipped rooms with minimum prices. The resort also has many indoor and outdoor activities.

3) Darling Cave Resort

This is another great resort in Hyderabad that insists on providing a cozy experience to its customers. It is a hub of newly wedded couples and is very catering towards non-married couples as well. The food at the restaurant here is delicious and couples can spend some great quality time here. Couples can also visit various malls around this resort when in Hyderabad.

4) Dream Valley Resorts

This is another great option for couples. This resort provides the perfect spa experience with its lush greenery, infinity pools, and wellness activities. The rooms are neat and very affordable. One must visit this place when in Hyderabad. Couples must also go and have a look at Hussain Sagar, a heart-shaped lake with a Buddha statue.

5) Haritha Lake Resort

Another great one of the great resorts in Hyderabad for couples. The resort is full of vibrant flora and fauna. It has a beautiful in-built spa, gym, pool and much more. One can lounge in the pool or sit at their balcony late at night and overlook the stars.

