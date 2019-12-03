Travel To San Francisco: Picturesque Places For A Weekend Getaway

Located in northern California, San Francisco is quite closer to many destinations for a weekend getaway. Nestled adjacent, national parks, picturesque landscapes, and Instagrammable beaches are perfect destinations to take a break from the monotonous routine. Here's taking a look at some of the easily accessible places to visit through train, bus or car during your day off.

1. Bodega Bay



The lush coastline and a beauteous carpet of flora make Bodega Bay a perfect destination for nature lovers. Get in the car and drive to this tiny village in Sonoma County and rejoice the refreshing breeze. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Bodega Bay offers innumerable activities including fishing, boating or whale watching. Dig in the choicest scrumptious seafood at restaurants lined up there. Get adrenaline rush by engaging in surfing at Bodega Bay.

2. Yosemite National Park



Situated in nature’s lap, this location is preferred the best during the chilly winters. Ditch your mobile phones and plan for fun ice-skating with your family and friends. Curry Village has massive skating rink for you to spend an adventurous time. Amidst that, bask in the heat from fire pit and rejoice the scenic views of Half Dome there. During the colder months, ice skating is the perfect outdoor activity for a memorable weekend. On the other hand, summer months offer the fresh blossoms and boating spree amidst the blues. Furthermore, you can bring sandwiches and spend a weekend picnicking and relaxing with your old pals.

3. Monterey and Carmel



Rejuvenate yourself at this picture-perfect location. Beautified with splashy beaches, and gorgeous wineries, Monterey and Carmel will provide you with thrilling experiences. A stay in this destination can be easily arranged. Boasting for its lavish rooms and grandeur service, Old Monterey Inn and Green Cottage have king-sized beds and mouth-watering breakfast for an incredible experience. You can visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium to witness wondrous aquatic life to make you spellbound. For a romantic weekend with your better half, enjoy white sand of Carmel-by-sea. The clear blue waters of the sea will pull you towards it.

