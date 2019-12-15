Seoul Offers These Wonderful Things To Do And Places To Visit When In City

Seoul is one of the most visited and most popular tourist destinations in Asia. The city has a lot of attractions and varieties to offer to its tourists. But due to the variety of options, visitors often get confused with what should be done in the city. There are also times when people miss out on things the first time. Here is a curated list of a few things to do in Seoul.

Touristy things to do in Seoul

Bike through Cheonggyecheon

Biking through the streets of a new city is always an amazing experience. In 2002, the mayor of the city announced that he will lead the city through an urban renewal project and introduced Ttareungi Bike Share. One can start the journey at Cheonggye Plaza and visit the Cheonggyecheon Museum and come back.

Stroll through Art Galleries and Tea Shops

A popular market place called Insadong traces its roots back to the Joseon dynasty. The place was famous for selling antiques during the Imperial Japan era and is known for its art galleries. The place remains a great independent shopping area if one is looking to buy traditional antiques and collectables.

Hike to the Bright Cave – Myeongdong

Amongst all the tourist spots in the city, Myeondong is typically the most popular of all. The best of Myeongdong is Bukchon, Insadong, and Hongdae. This is the place to check out if one wants to indulge in heavy shopping. This area is usually flocked by tourists and is often crowded for the products it offers.

Party on the Green Line

This area has three Universities and is, therefore, a young and creative area with a lot of youth around. Due to the environment, the area has affordable student targeted restaurants, coffee shops, bars, clubs, shopping malls and more. This is the perfect place to party.

Visit Seoul’s Tallest Tower

Towering over Jamsil Station, Lotte World Tower is the tallest building in South Korea. The building stands at 1,821 feet and is also one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world. Tourists can visit the mall at the tower’s base that contains ten floors of shopping, concert halls, a cinema and an aquarium and a wide variety of restaurants.

