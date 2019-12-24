Shopping In Puducherry? Here Is A List Of Places To Buy Souvenirs For All!

Puducherry is a popular destination for beach lovers. The Indian French Rivera is the go-to vacation destination for many. It is also turning out to be a popular shopping destination. Read on to know the best places where one can go for shopping while at Puducherry:

Goubert Market

Located in Nehru Street, Goubert Market is reasonably the best place to find authentic Puducherry souvenirs and gifts. It also has a range of flower and fish shops. One can be amazed by the warmth of the market people here. A must-visit market for anyone visiting Puducherry for the first time.

Kalki Market

Kalki Market has a range of fragrant candles, handmade antiques and wooden souvenirs that one can take home for their near and the dear ones from Puducherry. It is easily accessible and is open throughout the day. The market is located in Mission Street, Heritage Town.

Serenity Beach Bazaar

The village shopping market has a wide range of gifts and antiques to offer. One can buy attractive lamps and hanging items in the market. Serenity Beach Bazaar should be on your checklist if you are visiting Puducherry anytime soon. Add this serene market on your list to visit.

Mahatma Gandhi Street

One can buy several gifts for friends and family in Mahatma Gandhi Street in Puducherry. The stalls and the whole carnival vibe of the market are definitely worth the visit. Hipster fashion, as well as some options in wooden and cloth souvenirs, can be explored in the market.

Romain Rolland Street

Romain Rolland Street is best suited for people who love shopping for handicraft souvenirs. It provides a wide range of semi-precious stones and perfumes. The market is located in White Town in Puducherry, it is accessible through road transports like taxis, buses and private vehicles.

