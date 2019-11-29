South Korea: Four Reasons To Add This Country To Your Bucket List

South Korea offers an incredible experience to travellers. Generous hospitality by locals and dazzling views of exquisite nature will sew unforgettable memories for you. Surrounded by the scenic and lush flora- fauna, South Korea gives out relaxing and calm vibes. Yet the capital city of Seoul is lined up with skyscrapers overlooking the bustling roads breathing with commuters and hawkers. This mesmerising country has the best of both worlds. We have penned down the reasons why one should visit this country at least once in his/her lifetime.

1. Go on a shopping spree



A hub for shopping indulgence, Seoul is brimming with huge lavish malls. Rejoice window shopping and explore the choicest of brands to pick from in the capital city. Moreover, you can purchase trendy and cheap stuff in the local street market. Woman’s University shopping street is all the time buzzing with chunky accessories and vibrant stylish clothes. With a variety of options available, one may want to buy them all.

2. Love for coffee



South Koreans are quite fond of this caffeinated beverage. The country is dotted with innumerable cafes as the coffee culture is much in demand. With international brands, local coffee hubs do not lag with their authentic flavours and warm ambience. For people, cafes serve as a workplace, meeting place or even just to sip on hot brewing cup of coffee with muffins.

3. Palate tickling indulgence



South Koreans do not compromise on taste when it comes to having a meal. Therefore, their cuisine is loaded with spices and rich with vegetables. Some of the most popular and scrumptious delicacies include kimchi and japchae. The chaotic streets are brightened with the local vendors selling freshly cooked and piping hot dishes to pamper yourself with.

4. All about beauty



Korean beauty products are popular and used all over the world. With the locals raising the bar for beauty standard, they constantly gift us with tips to keep skin fresh and plump. For a rejuvenating holiday, you can get a skin treatment and hair spas.



