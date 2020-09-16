Spiti Tourism Society To Not Participate In Any Tourism Activity In 2020 Amid COVID-19

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Spiti Tourism Society has decided to not participate in any kind of tourism activity for this year. Arriving at a unanimous decision, the stakeholders of Spiti and native people at large have decided to refrain from using any accommodation at hotels or homestays, or take part in any outdoor activities like trekking and camping.

"This decision is made considering the consequences of the pandemic on the high altitude region of Spiti valley which has limited medical facilities, underdeveloped infrastructure and extreme geographical condition with our harsh winters and pre-existing medical condition of Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS)," the Spiti Tourism Society said in a statement.

Situated in the north-eastern part of Himachal Pradesh, Spiti Valley attracts tourists from across the country. The valley comprises of several high mountain ranges making it an attraction for trekkers. Spiti valley is accessible throughout the year via Kinnaur from Shimla on a difficult 412-kilometer-long