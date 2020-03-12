Ghost Towns Of India: Know Most Haunted Places Around The Country

India as a country has many places that can be deemed as spooky or scary by people. These places were once filled with life and happiness but have now turned to become not more than deserted abandonments. The origin of such places is also unknown to many as the real story of whatever happened in these places has successfully managed to be mysteries to date. Below are some of the scariest ghost towns of India.

Ghost towns of India

Hampi, Karnataka

The horrors of Hampi reportedly date back to 1565, when the city was originally named Vijayanagara. The city was then invaded by invaders who took away its beauty along with its wealth. Now, the ghost town of Hampi stands abandoned but has been declared as a UNESCO world heritage.

Kuldhara ghost village, Jaiselmer

Kuldhara also has a historic significance to it. The myths revolving around the Kuldhara ghost village consists of a king who wanted to marry one of the villager's daughter forcibly. Instead, every villager living in the town abandoned it and cursed the town while leaving. Since then, no person has reportedly been able to survive in the Kuldhara ghost village.

Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

Mandu is another ghost town situated in Madhya Pradesh which witnesses a large group of tourists visiting each year. Its history dates back to the 17th century when it was declared as the capital of the Malwa dynasty. Its real origin has been hidden away from centuries but several tales of history are attached to it.

