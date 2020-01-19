Sports Bars In Delhi Where One Can Enjoy Live Screenings Of Matches

The T20 World Cup is just around the corner, and what better way to watch the matches than sipping on a drink with fellow sports fans. Delhi has a lot of places where one can watch sports matches on a live screen with other sports fanatics around. Here is a list of the best sports bars in Delhi:

My Bar Square

One of the best sports bars in Delhi CP, My Bar Square is the perfect places to be during a live screening match. The place serves Indian, Chinese, Lebanese, and continental cuisines costing ₹1,500 for two approximately. It also has a smoking area and dance floor with Wi-Fi facilities. However, entry is restricted to 18 years and above only. My Bar Square is also famous for its happening nightlife.

Also Read: Travel-friendly Winter Snacks That Will Satiate Hunger Pangs On Your Way

Route 4

Known for its beer and American-inspired menu, Route 4 is one of the most popular sports bars in Delhi CP. Popular with the youth and sports crowd of Delhi, the place is high on energy always and especially during live screenings of cricket and football matches. Reservation is recommended for this place. A meal for two costs ₹1,200 and it also serves Continental, Tex-Mex and North Indian food. Route 4 is open from 12 noon to 1 am.

Also Read: List Of Best Places To Gorge On The Famous Chinese Bhel In Mumbai

Games of Legends Sports Bar, Grill & Lounge

Located in the City Square Mall, Rajouri Garden, this place is one of the popular sports bars in Delhi NCR. It has a very laid-back ambience with pool tables and dartboards and screens live matches. The energy at this place becomes infectious during a live screening of football or cricket matches. They serve North Indian, Chinese, Continental and Italian cuisines while a meal for two costs ₹1,800 here approximately. The place remains open from 11 am to 12 am. They also host live music shows of upcoming bands.

Also Read: Things To Do In Delhi: Here Is What You Can Do In The Capital To Electrify Your Weekend

Also Read: Christmas Pudding Recipe To Try Out This Festive Season