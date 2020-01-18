Sports Bars In Mumbai Best For Watching Live Screenings Of Matches; See List

Cricket World Cup 2020 is just around the corner, and what is a better place to watch the match live than chilling in a bar with friends? Mumbai has no dearth of places when it comes to bars with live sports screening. Here is a list of the top sports bars in Mumbai:

Havana Café & Bar

Located in Colaba, Havana Café & Bar is one of the best places to live screen a match with fellow sports fans. The ambience at the place is a relaxed one with a well-spread out seating area.

The Bar live screens cricket, football and tennis matches almost every day. However, the place is said to be buzzing with energy during live India cricket matches. The timing of Havana Café & Bar is 6 pm to 1:30 am and mean for two costs approximately ₹1,500 here. It is also one of the best sports bars in South Bombay to visit.

TAP Resto Bar

The perfect way to watch a cricket match is in the company of friends and with some chilled drink in hand, and that is what TAP Resto Bar in Andheri offers. They have a bar menu full of cocktails and scotch while their food menu lists Indian, Mexican, and Continental cuisines.

TAP Resto Bar is one of the best sports bars in Andheri and screens cricket and tennis matches. The bar is open from 12m to 1:30 am and costs ₹1,400 approximately for a meal for two.

The Bar Stock Exchange

The Bar Stock Exchange is located in Colaba and is a frequent haunt for sports fans as well as the youth crowd of Mumbai. The place is always teeming with people especially during the weekends or when there is some match going on. They have even placed a few televisions in and around the bars for those who cannot see the big screen.

The Bar Stock Exchange is one of the best sports bars in Mumbai to live screen a match. A meal for two costs ₹1,800 approximately and the place is open from 12 pm to 1:30 am.

