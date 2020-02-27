Love To Watch Sunrise? Here Are The Best Beach Spots In India

Watching a sunrise always brings with it a unique kind of satisfaction and a beautiful feeling. Watching a sunrise becomes an even more beautiful experience when one watches it at a beach. Here are a few beaches set in India that one can catch a beautiful sunrise at.

Best of beaches in India to experience a serene and beautiful sunrise or sunset

Radhanagar Beach, Andaman and Nicobar islands

The Radhanagar Beach features at number 8 in the Top 10 Asia list. Considered to be one of the most beautiful beaches in India, this one is one of the beaches set in the Havelock island of Andaman and Nicobar group of islands. It is a white-sand beach that offers a scenic view with clear waters. With these features, the beach makes up to be one of the most perfect spots to watch a sunrise at.

Kanyakumari Beach, Kanyakumari

Set on the waterfront of Kanyakumari, the Kanyakumari beach is one of the most pristine beaches there. The beach is mainly popular for being located at the confluence of the Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean. The soft golden sand overlapped with shimmering water provides an amazing view at the beach which offers an amazing sunrise.

Agatti Island Beach, Lakshadweep

With only two resorts present on the island, the Agatti island is located on the coral atoll called Agatti atoll. The Agatti beach stretches along the coast of Agatti island located in Lakshadweep. The island has a very low population and hence remains beautiful. Offering a great view, the beach proves to be the IT spot to catch a sunrise at.

Promenade Beach, Pondicherry

Located in Pondicherry, the beach stretches along the waters of Bay of Bengal. It is more popularly known as Rock Beach. It is about a 1.2-kilometre long stretch that starts from War Memorial and ends at Dupleix Park on Goubert Avenue. Allowing a unique rocky structure, this place makes out to be one of the most unique spots to watch a sunrise at.

Kovalam Beach, Kerala

Kovalam is a small coastal town located in the state of Kerala. There are a lot of beaches that stretch along the coast of Kovalam. With a series of beautiful beaches, there are a lot of spots one can catch an amazing sunrise at.

