Sydney And Beautiful Places Around The City That You Must Visit

Sydney, a coastal metropolitan city which houses nearly five million residents, is among the largest cities in Australia. Famous for its pristine beaches and numerous exquisite cuisine, Sydney has always been tourist’s preferred destinations, as the city offers the right doses of a perfect tourist experience. Popularly known as The Emerald City, Sydney is also known for its sophisticated Australian food and manicured parks in the middle of the town. Here are a few must-do things in Sydney.

What to do in Sydney?

North Head

One of the most-loved destinations in Sydney is North Head, which offers secluded beaches, native scrub and sweeping views of the ocean. Grab a map and plot your path through the headland. You can also visit the former military barracks, where you can commemorate Australia’s military legacy.

Bondi Beach

Considered as one of the best beaches in the country, Bondi Beach is famous for its sweeping ocean waves. Just 8 km away from the city centre, Bondi is one of the most preferred options for the people who wish for a rough swim and surf-waves. Bondi Beach is also famous for its hot water waves, as the average temperature of the beach water is 21 C.

Sydney Opera House

Designed by the famous Danish architect Jorn Utzon, Sydney Opera House is considered as Australia’s most famous landmark. Listed under the list of Unesco World Heritage sites, Sydney Opera House is a visual spectacle as the local Australian performances and flee shops add to the experience of the city.

Ku-ring-gai Chase National park

Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park is among the largest national parks in Australia, as it is spread across 14,928 hectares of land. The national park is 20 to 30 km away from the city centre, forming Sydney’s northern boundary. Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park is a mix of sandstone, bushland and water vistas, taking in over 100 km of coastline along the southern edge of Broken Bay, where it heads into the Hawkesbury River.

