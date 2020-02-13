Taj Mahal, Galden Namgey Lhatse And Other Architectural Wonders Of India

India's diverse culture is one of the factors which distinguish the country from others. Apart from the religion and cultural diversity, the ancient architecture of India is also very prosperous. According to a few leading architects of India, Indian architecture is difficult to explain because so many streams of artistic genius have enhanced it. They also believe Vastushastra and Sthapatyashastra are the original sciences that developed during the early centuries of the last two millenniums. But later, building and design styles came from the Mughals, Rajputs, the British, the French, the Portuguese, the Spanish, the Moors and many others who travelled to India for trade. Here are a few architectural wonders of India that are must-visit once.

READ | Netflix's Romantic Tale 'Taj Mahal 1989' First Look Is All About True Love; Details Inside

Taj Mahal, Agra

Most of us know that the Taj Mahal is a must-visit historical place. Build-in seventeenth-century, Taj Mahal is fully made of ivory-white marbles. It is also one of the wonders of the world. Taj Mahal is also considered as the symbol of love as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan made it in the memory of his late wife Mumtaz.

READ | Netflix Is All Set To Release A Vintage Love Series, 'Taj Mahal 1989'

Galden Namgey Lhatse, Tawang

Tawang Monastery, located in Arunachal Pradesh, is considered as the largest monastery in India. It was founded near the small town following the wishes of the 5th Dalai Lama. Galden Namgey Lhatse is very close to the Tibetan border, in the valley of the Tawang-chu which flows down from Tibet. It is also known in Tibetan as Galden Namgey Lhatse, which means celestial paradise on a clear night.

READ | Amazon Founder & CEO Jeff Bezos Visits Taj Mahal With Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Sun Temple, Konark

The Surya Mandir (sun temple) of Konark, originated from the words Kona (Corner) and Arka (Sun), is known for its architectural grandeur. Its intricacy and profusion of sculptural work are also the highlights. The entire temple has been conceptualised as a chariot of the sun god with 24 wheels, each about 10 feet in diameter, with a set of spokes and elaborate carvings. Seven horses drag the temple and two lions guard the entry, crushing the elephants.

Qutub Minar, Delhi

The Qutub Minar is a 73-meter high tower built by Qutub-ud-Din Aibak in 1193. Qutub Minar is considered as the highest tower in India, with five storeys and projecting balconies. Historians and architects believe that the first three storeys of the Qutub Minar are made of red sandstone and the last two are made of marble and sandstone.

READ | 'No-drone-zone' Posters Displayed In Four Languages To Warn Tourists At Taj Mahal

The Iron Pillar, Delhi

The Iron Pillar, situated in Delhi, has Sanskrit inscription in Brahmi script which states that it was built in the honour of the Hindu god, Vishnu and in the memory of the Gupta King Chandragupta II. It showcases ancient India's achievements in metallurgy. The pillar is made of 98% wrought iron and has stood more than 1600 years without rusting or decomposing. The pillar is 7 meters high and 17 inches in diameter at the base and 12 inches in diameter at the top.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

(Cover Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)