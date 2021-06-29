The One When They Went On A Cruise: 'FRIENDS' Themed Cruise All Set To Sail In 2022

The popular 90s sitcom FRIENDS may have ended but the fan following of the show still exists. Now, a FRIENDS themed cruise will sail from May 15 to May 21, 2022 and some 500 fans of the show will get to share the experience on the cruise. The seven-day cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale and visit the ports of Key West, Grand Cayman and Cozumel.

FRIENDS themed cruise to sail in 2022

As per reports, Celebrity Cruises has announced a new itinerary that has been curated specifically for the ultimate FRIENDS fans, in partnership with FANA World Travel. The ship and its experiences will be filled with "FRIENDS" references. On May 15, 2022, the Celebrity Equinox will sail with 500 FRIENDS show fans for "The One When They Went On a Cruise" where onboard the ship, passengers will be able to "eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, do yoga-like Phoebe and dig like Ross," according to the cruise website. The people will get access to themed activities by booking through cruise website and not through any travel agency.

The seven-day cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale and will visit the ports of Key West in Florida, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Cozumel in Mexico. While onboard, passengers can take part in "FRIENDS" themed trivia contests, cooking demonstrations and events like the "Dress as Your Favorite Friend" party. Bookings are currently open online for passengers. People can purchase their booking tickets from CruiseWithFriends.com to gain access to the "Friends" events. Prices for a room start at $1,648.66 and the most expensive room, which includes a balcony, is listed for $3,048.66, reported Travel and Leisure. The rooms in the cruise include complimentary WIFI access, a premium beverage package, $150 shore excursion credit per person, gratuities, taxes and fees.

About FRIENDS Reunion

The FRIENDS reunion special episode features the original cast members of the series share screen space one more time. They can be seen reliving the moments that they shared together on and off-screen. Some of the cast members can even be seen recreating their famous moments from the show that made them a viral hit in the late '90s and the early '2000s. The special episode saw all the six actors including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc. Actor Tom Selleck and Maggie Wheeler who played Richard and Janice, respectively were also a part of the episode, alongside David Beckam, K-Pop boy band BTS, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon and others.

