Things To Buy In Bangalore That Make Up For Ideal Souvenirs

Bangalore is one of the most popular and largest cities in India. Bangalore is also known for attracting travellers for its range of diverse items which are mainly technology-oriented. It is a well known IT-hub and among the world's major IT regions. Bangalore is the city which gets all kinds of travellers for business, holiday and more. Bangalore is popular for a lot of things, but mainly for its quintessentially local souvenirs. Let’s take a look at the things to buy in Bangalore. Below is the list of souvenirs.

Rosewood Paintings and Chennapatna Toys

Majority of Karnataka's souvenirs have wood in them. Wood-carved paintings are created with beautiful scenes with the different shades of wood. Most of the times, they have religious themes and natural geographical landscapes. If you are lucky, you will also come across a life-like Tiger sculpted beautifully. Chennapatna toys are also popular and a great option to buy for the kids. One can find them in the traditional fairs.

Mysore Silk Sari and Kasuti Saris of Dharwad

Mysore Silk Saris are the popular forms of Saris here. South Indian women adore these. It is a fine variety of silk that comes in traditional as well as contemporary designs. Like Mysore Sandal Soap, Mysore Silk Sari production was also started by the Maharaja of Mysore.

Kasuti is an embroidery style with a straight line and zig-zags layovers. It is made by hand mainly by women from their homes. The art of Kasuti goes back to Chalukyan days. It is now practised in and around Dharwad in Karnataka but these Saris are readily available in the city as well.

Sandalwood items

Bangalore is also popular for sandalwood. Sandalwood souvenirs can be bought in Bangalore which can be easily fit in your budget. You can get the essence of sandalwood for the family and friends by picking up incense sticks. You can also get sandalwood idols and garlands as well. You can also buy Sandalwood oil and soap.