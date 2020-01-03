The Debate
Things To Do In Kochi: Best Spas In The City To Visit And Rejuvenate

Travel

Fort Kochi is also popular for the best spas in town to rejuvenate and rewind. Take a look at the top 5 best spas in Fort Kochi you need to visit. Read

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
things to do in kochi

Fort Kochi is known for its Dutch, Portuguese and The British colonial architecture. Located at the coast of Kerala, this place has been famous for its heritage since the British Era. Fort Kochi is also popular for the best spas in town to rejuvenate and rewind. Take a look at the top 5 best spas in Fort Kochi you need to visit on your next trip

5 best spas in Fort Kochi 

Ayurveda Sanctum

Ayurveda Sanctum located at Kunnampuram in Fort Kochi is one of the best spas which provide spa treatments to prevent and cure diseases. They believe that Ayurveda is a unique science which identifies the root cause of all your health issues and treats the root cause by providing a simple solution to cure the disease.

Ayurville

Located in Bishop garden, at Fort Kochi, Ayurville Spa provides special rejuvenation programs. Their packages are a little expensive but a three-day programme is totally worth spending each penny on. Ayurville makes essential oils using local spices and they even make special oils on request.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ayur Prabhaav

Ayur Prabhaav has guests flying in from abroad and all over the world. They go with the belief that good health is always the best asset and thus provide spas with medicated herbal oils. Ayur Prabhaav is believed to be originated in India over 2,000 years ago and has been one of the oldest medical systems.

Annabel Spa

Located near Jacob Road in Fort Kochi, Annabel Spa is one of the best places to visit for a spa, which fits your budget. At a friendly budget, the experts' masseuse available here, help rejuvenate and treat your illness by reaching the root of the cause.

Prana Spa

Prana Spa at Fragrant Nature offers one of the best carefully designed Ayurveda Wellness experience to restore and rejuvenate one’s health. The uniquely designed spa programs are a combination of various therapies with fitness and well being that helps in balancing the body and the mind. The products they use are organic and farm-grown.  

