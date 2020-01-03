Here Are Some Renowned Shops For Best Home Décor In Fort Kochi

Fort Kochi is a beautiful city which is an exciting blend of tradition and history with a realistic touch of modernisation. This port city is situated on the tropical Malabar Coast. Kochi city reclines in the glory of its heritage houses, ancient synagogue, and old mosques. As Kochi is the financial capital of Kerala, the city is also very well-maintained. With a population of more than 2 million, it is the biggest urban agglomeration in Kerala. So, if you are planning to shop for some home décor items in Kochi, then here are some best options for you.

Antique Home Décor

Antique Home Décor in Kaloor at Kochi is a home décor shop that offers furniture pieces for residences as well as office spaces. You can select from an assortment of elegantly crafted wooden Almirahs, centre tables, dining tables, Diwan-cum-beds, foam Diwans, sofa sets, and dining tables. You also get support services for modular kitchens through kitchen-by-design service. On the location, there is a team of sales staff that assists you in selecting from their furniture collection according to your necessities and requirements.

Location: Shop No.38/2415A, Kumaran Ashan Junction, Kaloor, Ernakulam - 682017, Opposite The Smilas Boutique

Timings: Monday to Saturday - 9:30 am–8:30 pm, Sunday 11:00 am–8:00 pm

Artisans Guild Cochin

Artisans Guild Cochin has styled both in Traditional and Contemporary Designs sourced and Hand-Picked with 14 Years of Experience in Furniture and Home Décor. In this store, they have Home Decor range including photo frames, wooden trays, vases, wall décor, magazine racks, wine racks, shoe racks, planters, wooden buckets, jewellery boxes and much more. Artisans Guild makes sure that the customer is happy and gets the value for the money they spend.

Location: 7th Cross Road, 27/402, KV Nagar, Panampilly Nagar, Ernakulam, Kerala 682036

Timings: Monday to Saturday – 10:00 am–8:30 pm, Sunday closed

Prime Décor

Prime Décor has wooden furniture collections that range from a variety of pine trees from the Himalayas to the classic teak furniture from Nilambur. It is one of the biggest showrooms for home décor products in Thrissur. Along with offering different varieties of furniture and home décor items, they also offer services such as Interior design, architectural planning, landscape designing, urban designs, and other sustainable designs.

Location: Puthiyaroad, Byepass, Kochi, Kerala 682028

Timings: Monday to Sunday - 9:30 am–10:00 pm

