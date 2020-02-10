Things To Do At Kolkata's Park Street For A Romantic Date In The City

Park Street is one of the most happening places in the City of Joy, Kolkata. The area is a perfect blend of the old and the new with 20th-century architecture but 21st-century amenities. For all those who want to grab a bite on a romantic date, here are five in Park Street that they must definitely go to:

Sienna Store & Café

While its original outlet is in Hindustan Park in South Kolkata, Sienna has opened a new branch in Park Street. This outlet has a slightly bigger area than Hindustan Park one. A plus point of the Park Street outlet is that they have live music but a shortcoming is that they do not have outdoor seating. For those who like to go for healthy options even while eating out, Sienna Store & Café is perfect for them. The cosy and cute décor is also perfect for a romantic date. A meal for two costs ₹900 approximately.

Hard Rock Café

Though slightly on the pricey side, Hard Rock Café is one of the major attractions of Park Street. For those love-birds who connect over music, this is one of the best cafes in Park Street to visit. They have live entertainment and live sports screenings along with a bar. Hard Rock Cafe offers American and Mexican cuisine and costs ₹1,500 for two approximately.

Cha Bar

Date in a bookstore? While this may sound too good to be true, Kolkata’s Park Street does have a place like this. Oxford bookstore in Park Street has its very own café called Cha Bar. As the name suggests, the place offers a wide variety of tea like the classic earl grey, peppermint, and tea infused with chocolate, rum, vanilla, Kangra spring and many more. Other than this, Cha Bar offers Italian food and desserts costing ₹900 for two approximately.

Ping’s Orient Café

Ping’s Orient Café, as the name suggests, offers oriental cuisine which is one of the most delicious in Kolkata. They also have a bar and are known for being LGBTQ friendly. They also have Sunday brunches. A meal for two costs approximately ₹1,500.

The Street-The Park

The Park Hotel in Park Street is a landmark of the place. It was a frequent haunt of legendary Bengali actors. The Park hotel has its own café called The Street whose speciality is freak shakes. The café has a bar though and also offers home delivery. A meal for two costs ₹900 here.

Image source: Shutterstock