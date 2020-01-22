Things To Do In Meenambakkam: 5 Dessert Parlours In The Area That You Have To Check Out

Meenambakkam is a southern neighbourhood of Chennai in Tamil Nadu state, India. Meenambakkam is also home to the Chennai International Airport and the Airports Authority of India regional office. The name of this place signifies that it is a settlement near the coast. If you ever visit this place or plan to explore Chennai, here are some best dessert places to hop on.

7th Heaven

You will get everything here such as beverages, fast food, and tastiest desserts. This place in Meenambakkam offers some of the best dessert options. People love this place because it is pure dessert heaven that serves some really delicious desserts. The best desserts in this place are cup-cakes and chocolate bombs.

Location: Shop 15, Velachery Main Road, Velachery, Chennai

Timing: Opens at 11 am – Closes at 11 pm

Image courtesy: @7thheavendesserts

The Belgian Waffle Café

The Belgian Waffle Café serves some really tasty desserts and also in good quality. You will also get some lip-smacking beverages, hot and cold both. People visit here especially to have some tasty and hot waffles and pancakes. The best ones here are death by chocolate pancakes and chocolate-hazelnut waffles.

Location: Plot 50, 2nd Main Road, VGP Selva Nagar, Velachery, Chennai

Timing: Opens at 8 am and closes at 3 am

Image courtesy: @thebelgianwafflecafe

Brownie Heaven

At the Brownie Heaven, you will get desserts as well as some great bakery items. Some excellent desserts and beverages here are sizzling brownie and butterscotch shake. The price of all the items is reasonable and tastes heavenly delicious. People love to have the dessert at this place, Berry’D Nutella.

Location: 137, PS Precious Grand Mall, Velachery Main Road, Velachery, Chennai

Timing: Opens at 2 pm – closes at 10 pm

Image courtesy: @thesheenascookery

The French Loaf

At the French Loaf, you will get fast food, bakery items, and some lip-smacking desserts to hop on. Try the cakes from their dessert parlour, as it is the best thing to have there. Also, try these special items at this dessert outlet such as - Red velvet pastry, chocolate pastries, and chocolate flavoured coffee is amazing.

Location: 90, 1st Main, CIT Nagar, Nandanam, Chennai

Timing: Opens at 10:00 am - Closes at 10:00 pm

Image courtesy: @the_french_loaf_official

Kulfi House

From ice-creams to tasty desserts, Kulfi House never fails to impress the visitors and dessert lovers. The best quality and tasty kulfi's with a different style and varieties of preparations is the best thing they have. You can especially try the flavours - guava, tender coconut and apple, they are amazing.

Location: 79/95, GST Road, Pallavaram, Chennai

Timing: Opens at 11:00 am - closes at 11:45 pm

Image courtesy: @walkwithchennai

