Trip To Mumbai: Marine Drive To Juhu Chowpatty — Enjoy The Best In 24 Hours

Bombay aka Mumbai can be puzzling on your first visit; but after a few trips, it becomes easier to get around and see more of the city. From street shopping to modern art — the city has a lot to offer. Exploring and covering the dynamical city in 24-hours seems impossible to many. If you are planning a trip or travel to Mumbai just for a day, here are a few things do to to get the best experience of the city.

READ | Top 3 Places In Mumbai That Serve Delicious Eggless Pancakes

Morning:

Be an early bird and start your day from the Queen of Suburbs, Bandra. Reach the Bandstand in the morning and jog till the Bandra fort. If you are early enough, you can enjoy a beautiful sunrise while enjoying the sea link view. Head towards Candies and have refreshments. From hamburgers to biryanis, chicken rolls, salads and desserts, Candies could offer you a variety of food at an affordable price. The place is popular among college students and considered the best place to hang out. Street art in Bandra is quite popular and evident.

READ | Quiet Spots In Mumbai: List Of Places Where You Can Enjoy Sunset, Solitude & Sea Breeze

Afternoon:

Head towards Churchgate and witness the iconic railway station CST aka Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The place has something for everyone. If you are an art lover, head towards Prince Whale museum located in Kala Ghoda. Shopaholics can get good deals for their desired item at Chor Bazar, which is also known for a great stock of antiques and vintage items.

To experience and explore the fashion capital of India, visit Colaba Causeway. It is famous for selling trendy clothes, fancy accessories, and junk jewellery. If the traveller is good at bargaining, this shopping point can fill your bag with many things. Grab a chilled beer and lunch at Cafe Leopold or Cafe Mondegar.

READ | Waffles: Top Restaurants In Mumbai That Serve Them Best, Eggless

Evening:

Most of the travellers love to taste the street food of the city. Move to Juhu Chowpatty and the traveller who is a foodie will not resist trying pav bhaji, pani puri and many other street foods. Take a break and enjoy the sunset there.

Night:

The night light of any city interests a first time visitor. If you don't want to dance at the club after a day out in Mumbai, your night out plan could be sorted at Marine Drive. The place is safe and good to spend the whole night beside the sea. You can take a walk and witness the view of Queen's Necklace. Chai, coffee, and snacks are available all night. You can get a refreshing massage too.

READ | Jain Pizzas: Top 3 Outlets That Serve Tasty Jain Pizzas In Mumbai