Things To Do In Rishikesh In March - From River Rafting To Beetles Ashram

Rishikesh is located in the foothills of the Himalayas in northern India. The place is also known as the Gateway to the Garhwal Himalayas and Yoga Capital of the World. There are several temples that one can visit while in Rishikesh. Meditation and yoga are popular here. Read to know about a few other things you can do in Rishikesh.

Five things to do in Rishikesh

Visit Beatles Ashram

The popular rock band the Beatles visited the ashram in 1968 to study meditation. Since then, the place become known as Beatles Ashram and fans of the band around the globe visit here. It has fun graffiti walls which makes it among the best offbeat places to explore with your friends.

Café hopping

There are many splendid cafés that provide a variety of options. The food culture in Rishikesh includes variations from Italian to Indian cuisine, especially at a café. Most of the places are affordable and provides free Wi-Fi too. Bistro Nirvana, Little Buddha Café, The 60’s Café are some of the famous ones there.

Flying Fox

Flying Fox is a thrilling activity in which a harness is tied to you and your roll down with the wire up to 7 metres from the ground. It happens at the speed of around 160 km/hr, and then you go back up. Generally, the activity is done by three people together, but there are a few places where a single person can do if they wish too. The minimum age is said to be about 12 years.

River Rafting

Among the top things to do in Rishikesh is River Rafting. It can be done at any time of the year, except monsoon due to heavy river flow, as per reports. The stretch depends on the package and the minimum stretch is said to be around 9km. A trip to Rishikesh is considered to be incomplete without river rafting.

Waterfall Trekking

One can also try waterfall trekking in Rishikesh. It involves trekking up a mountain against the flowing water. It is one of the most exciting and tough things to do while travelling there