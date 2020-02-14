Things To Do In South Africa For Unique And Offbeat Experiences

South Africa has a lot to offer to its tourists, with some of them being really unique destinations. The land of the wild has been slowly gaining recognition over the past few years as a popular tourist destination. Here are five offbeat things to do in South Africa for the adventure lovers:

Shark cage diving

An adventure sport for the lion-hearted, shark cage diving is one of the most unique and offbeat things to do in South Africa. The diver is put into a metal cage and plunged into the warm waters of the ocean to gaze at some of the rarest species of sharks in the world. One can spot the tiger sharks, hammerheads and also the great white sharks. South African tourism conducts this adventure activity in the Gansbaai and Shark Alley in particular which are also the best areas to experience sharks in their natural habitat.

Also Read: Things To Do In Sleepy Hollow And Places To Visit In This 'unusual' Village

Meeting Penguins at Boulders Beach

African penguins set up a colony of their own in Boulders Bay back in 1982 and have remained there till date. Surrounded by majestic mountains and scenic landscapes of South Africa, spotting a penguin in this tropical environment is a very unique and rare experience. Hence, watching penguins in a tropical country in their natural habitat is one of the most offbeat things to do in South Africa. One needs to take a train from Cape Town to Simon’s Town and hike for 30 minutes to get to the Boulders Beach. However, the 30-minute walk is definitely worth it.

Also Read: Things To Do In Auli And Places To Visit In The Scenic Town Of Uttarakhand

Abseil down Table Mountain

Abseiling is one of the best offbeat things to do in South Africa for all the adventure junkies. The adrenaline pumping, heart-racing adventure sport allows one the opportunity to really see the country. Table Mountain is the best place to abseil as it offers a gorgeous view of Cape Town and the Atlantic Ocean from above. One would definitely agree that this is the best way to take in the beauty of South Africa.

Also Read: Things To Do In Lakshadweep For A Memorable Trip With Friends Or Family

Also Read: Things To Do In Melbourne Within 12 Hours In Order To Explore The Best Places