Things To Do In Varkala For A Memorable Trip To Thiruvananthapuram 

There are plenty of exciting things to do in Varkala. From indulging into the cascading beauty of beaches to enjoying water sports, the list goes on. Varkala is amidst the most popular tourist destinations in the state of Kerala, situated in the Thiruvananthapuram district. It is a small coastal town with some stunning locales.

The Varkala beaches are quite popular for their modern shacks and flavoursome seafood and Dakshin Kashi, the famous temple across the globe. There are truly 'n' number of things to do in Varkala. Take a look.

Water Sports at the Varkala beach

There is absolutely no dearth of beaches in the Varkala town. From Edava beach to Thiruvambadi beach, you can visit numerous beaches here. However, the most ideal tourist destination for beach-lovers is the Varkala beach. Here, one can not only experience the serene natural beauty of the Arabian sea but also satisfy the braveheart and water baby in them, by indulging in water sports. The most exhilarating feature of the Varkala beach is the amalgamation of cliffs and the sea.

Satisfy your soul at Jardana Swami Temple

If historical places attract you and you are religious by soul, then paying a visit to the Dakshin Kashi is mandatory when in Varkala. The Dakshin Kashi temple is also known as the Jardana Swami temple of Lord Vishnu, located at a distance of 25 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram.

It is a pilgrimage site and devotees come from far off places to seek blessings of the Lord Vishu at the Jardana Swami Temple. The best time of the year to visit this temple is during the Arattu festival when the temple is beautifully decorated and devotees in the large numbers come to visit.

Experience a new high at the Varkala Cliff

An amalgamation of the sea and cliffs is a rare sight across the globe. However, the Varkala Cliff is one such unique site wherein the Arabian Sea and the Varkala Cliff are in close proximity to each other.

This breathtaking view is picturesque and should not be missed from your camera lens. Make sure you take tons of photos which will go down the memory lane for this spectacular locale in Varkala.

